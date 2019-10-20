|
|
Bernice Klus Smolen
Born January 12, 1923 in Argonne, WI; died October 17, 2019 in Seattle.
Bernice is survived by her children, Joseph, John, Susan (Duff), Anne Marie, Veronica, Matthew, Mark, and Jennifer (Colby) & a large extended family.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 25th at 11am
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
5816 15th Ave NW, Seattle, 98107
Reception to Follow
Private Interment, Holyrood Cemetery
To read the full funeral notice and sign the guestbook, please go to harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019