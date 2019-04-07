Resources More Obituaries for Bernice Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bernice Ruby Smith

Born February 17, 1925, Bernice passed away on March 28, 2019 with her family at her side. Her parents, Gertrude and Fritz Raetz, immigrated from Switzerland to Alberta, Canada, and ultimately settled in Vancouver, WA in 1923. Bernice was the youngest of four children. Two of her siblings died before the age of five and her brother Frederick died in 1985. Bernice was raised on a five-acre farm outside of Vancouver, where the family raised most of their food from the earth and animals they raised. Bernice graduated from Vancouver High School in 1942. Soon afterwards, she married Larry Fulgham and they moved to Portland, Oregon, where they had three daughters: June, Laura, and Kimberly. Bernice worked at the Oregon Liquor Control Board as the assistant to the Executive Director. After they divorced, Bernice met Lester Smith and they soon married. The three girls were soon joined by a son, Alexander. The family resided in Lake Oswego until they moved to Bellevue, WA, in 1973.



Bernice was known for being very inquisitive, pursuing many hobbies and making many life-long friends. She loved to play golf, she was a member of bonsai and ikebana clubs, and was a wonderful amateur photographer. After she married Lester in 1962, she prided in being hostess to his many business enterprises with his partner Danny Kaye in radio and concert production. When Lester was involved with the Seattle Mariners from 1977 to 1981, Bernice grew to love the sport and enjoyed attending the games. Bernice was a life-long champion of education, and through her family foundation she funded educational opportunities in her community. She called nature her church, and whenever the opportunity presented itself, she would take her children camping along the Oregon coast, setting up their tents among giant trees. She loved Japanese aesthetics, preferring simple and subtle objects, and would make sure to pause and watch the sunsets from her home on Lake Washington. Throughout her life, she always considered herself a farm girl from Vancouver and her most valued possessions were her family and friends.



After Lester's death in 2012, Bernice moved into the Pacific Regent independent living building in Bellevue where she knew several friends and met many new friends and caring staff. She sincerely loved being there and felt it was a great place for her. She spent many evenings listening to Mike playing piano, and it delighted her when he would play the KJR jingle and Nat King Cole's "Unforgettable" for her.



Bernice is survived by her children: June (Alan) Brockmeier and their children Jennifer (Ben) Smith and Geoffrey Brockmeier; Jen and Ben's daughters Ella and Lauren; Laura Lee (Paul) Roberts; Kim Miller; and Alex (Ange) Smith and their son Nathan and daughter Lucille. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews from her brother's family as well as her husband Lester's.



At Bernice's written request, there will be no services.



The family suggests you remember Bernice by toasting her memory with someone you love while listening to one of her favorite songs, "In The Mood" by Glen Miller.



