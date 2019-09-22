|
Bert E. Larsson
Erik Bertil (Bert) Larsson, 93, passed away quietly on August 22, 2019. Bert was born in Norrala, Sweden on December 28, 1925. He was one of six children and was preceded in death by his father, Laurentius, his mother, Karin, and his older brothers Sixten and Sigurd. He is survived by his three daughters, Elizabet Pearson, Kathy Larsson, and Susie Larsson. He has three grandchildren, Larry F. Ames III (Robbie), Erik Ames, and Katherine Maslenikov (Pete) and numerous great grandchildren.
Bert and his young family left Sweden and arrived in Seattle in 1956. Bert was in the building industry his entire life as a Master Carpenter and after a few years he began his own business. His last project was building his own home.
His entire life, he was interested in cross-country skiing. He trained and competed both nationally and internationally for decades. His last serious competition took place in the Italian Alps where he won 3 gold medals. He was a volunteer at four Winter Olympics. His last ski trip was at Hyak at age 91. Bert was a member of the Viking Soccer team in the early 60's. After moving to Everett with his new family, Bert continued to play soccer and became a referee. His favorite team was the over 40's WYWAK (When You Were A Kid). Bert was also a member of The Big Shots bicycling club and biked around the NW. His last bike ride took place just before his 92nd birthday. For more than three decades Bert could be found at the YMCA working out at 5:00 A.M, every day.
Bert was a long-time member of the Swedish Club and volunteered at the Swedish Pancake breakfast every Sunday for years. He was also a long-time member of the Vasa Order in Mount Vernon.
One of Bert's last wishes was to return to Sweden one last time. The family will take his ashes and return to Sweden, where he will recommune to his roots in Norrala, Sweden.
Bert will be sorely missed by his family and many, many friends who all loved him dearly.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00 P.M. on September 28, 2019 at the Everett Transit Center in the Weyerhaeuser Room.
The family would like to thank everyone at Swedish Hospital Cherry Hill for all they did to help our Dad during his final days.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019