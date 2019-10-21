Home

Bert passed away on October 14, 2019. He was born to Selma Johnson and Andrew Nord on November 10, 1922 at Hazelwood WA. He attended Kennydale School and graduated from Renton High School in 1941. He worked for Frederick and Nelson and entered World War II in 1942, served in the Air Corps in China, Burma, India, and served with the Flying Tigers in China. Upon returning home he owned and operated Bert's Signal Service Station. He married Evelyn Peternel in 1947, they celebrated 72 years of marriage SEP 20th, 2019. He worked for the Overall Laundry Service for 30 years as production supervisor. He was an avid sports fan, loved to dance, travel, and read. He as an active member in the Vasa Order of America, serving as District Master. Survived by 3 children, Susan Dougherty, Bonnie Bahl, and David Nord, 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A military service will be held at

1200 o'clock on OCT 23, 2019 at

Greenwood Memorial Park in Renton. Sign Bert's online

Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
