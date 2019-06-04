Bertha Jeanne HESKETT-Seeley



Jeanne Heskett-Seeley, age 95 passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at home in Lacey, WA surrounded by her family. Jeanne was born to Laura Freeman in Oakwood, OK on May 10, 1924. Her mother raised Jeanne during the Great Depression. She was active and popular in school her grades reflect that she was more social than studious. She met her first husband Rex Heskett at a dance in Vici, OK; they were married April 3, 1943 in Tucson, AZ during World War II. Jeanne and Rex made their home on Lea Hill in Auburn, WA in 1956. Rex passed away in 1984. In 1986, she married Mel Seeley. Jeanne worked as an Engineering Aide in the Flight Test Lab for Boeing for 34.5 years, retiring in 1985. She was the Secretary/Treasurer of Hazelwood Community Club in Auburn, WA, a proud Democrat, supporter of Planned Parenthood and the Salvation Army. Jeanne loved to dance, read, was an admitted terrible cook but made the best blackberry pies and holiday cheeseball (except that one time she forgot the cream cheese and made the cheese ball with butter-after that fiasco the recipe was passed down to her granddaughter, Shannon, to continue the family cheeseball tradition).



Jeanne never remembered a name but never forgot a face. She loved to tell stories of her time growing up in Oklahoma, where she rode her horse five miles to school and back, following her husband Rex around the country during World War II, and her time she spent working for Boeing. She loved her family, garage sales, strawberry milkshakes, the beach, casino slot machines, playing cards, (and sometimes cheating to win), ironing (she was known to have someone take their wrinkled shirt off just so she could press it), a great bargain, shoes, and handbags. She was proud to tell people at 95 years old she had all of her own teeth, never pierced her ears and her driver's license was still valid.



Jeanne is survived by her daughters, Rejeana Goolsby (Elvin) and Darlene Heskett (John Procter), half sister, Mary Chase (Ron) grandchildren, Teri Irland, Holly Oliveira, Shannon Bougie-Thompson (Jeff), Jesse Goolsby (Erin), Christa Bougie, Karl Goolsby (Fiona), Clay Procter (Jeana), Cory Procter (Megan), Casey Procter (Ashley). Eighteen great-grandchildren Malachi, Michala, Chami, Austin, Hannah, Samantha, Hailey, Harmony, Kyle, Meghan, Avery, Lucas, Ethan, Jenny, Owen, Grace, Riley, Harper and thirteen great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Laura Freeman-Fallis, husband Rex Heskett, husband Mel Seeley, half-sister Marion Smith, granddaughter Micki Craven-Goss, great grandchildren, Evan Procter and Miranda Dunkin and grandson in laws, Joe Oliveira and Jeff Dunkin, along with several "adopted grandchildren" that called her Grandma Jeanne.



Funeral services will be held



Saturday June 8, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.



at Price Helton Funeral Home in Auburn. A gathering will take place after the service at Jeff and Shannon's home in Lacey.



In lieu of flowers, Jeanne would love you to consider donation to The Salvation Army or Planned Parenthood on her behalf. Published in The Seattle Times from June 4 to June 5, 2019