Bertha Lenore Wilke LaBrant



Bertha "Betty" LaBrant passed to Glory on a wintery day, Thursday, February 14th, 2019, surrounded by family. Born to Franz and Nina Wilke on a homestead in Belden, North Dakota, May 5th, 1926, Betty married Gene LaBrant October 14th, 1950. He was truly her one and only Valentine. It is fitting she joined him on that holiday.



Better known as "Betty", she acquired a Lifetime Teaching Certificate very young, she taught in a one room schoolhouse on the prairie that included students older than herself. In later years, Betty trained as a cook for nursing facilities, a sorority and finally the Seattle school system kitchen.



Mom described herself as "pragmatic". Her favorite word was "meander" and she loved those that would use it. When we were bored as kids, we had to run around the house ten times! Doing the dishes was her solution to ALL life's problems, large or small. That distraction actually worked and still does!



She is survived by sons Arthur (Beckie) LaBrant, Jeffery (Carol) LaBrant, and daughter Nina LaBrant Hughes. Also survived by grandchildren Kimberly (Karl), Eric, Lia, Evan & Geoffrey (Natalia), and great grandchildren Carissa, Phoenix, Colton, Greyden & Rowan. Betty is preceded in death by 11 of Gene's siblings, and, very recently her own only brother and friend, Frances Wilke. She is also survived by Gene's brother Darold (Grace) LaBrant, and sisters Dorothy Kannianen, Esther Waldrip and Marilyn (Marvin) Karlsen.



We are grateful and blessed to have known her. She was one of a kind. Her home was open to everyone. It was the gathering place for ANYONE visiting the Seattle area. She was our "hub" & welcomed us all.



Memorial Service and reception will be held Saturday, March 2nd, 2019, 1 pm at Evergreen Washelli, 11111 Aurora Ave. N. Seattle, WA. Viewing both Friday 9am-8pm, & Saturday 9am-noon.



We celebrate the life of Bertha Lenore Wilke LaBrant, beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend.



Thank you Mom!



We will miss you.



*Art*Jeff*Nina*



P.S. I'm going to go do dishes now. (Nina Ann) Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019