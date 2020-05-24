|
Bertha Lowenstein
Bertha Lowenstein, our beloved mother, wife, grandmother and great grandmother passed away April 9, 2020 of natural causes. Bertha was born May 24, 1923 to Rose and Morris Bensussen in Seattle. She was the sister of Clemence and Gabriel who preceded her in death.
Bertha grew up in the Seattle area, graduated from Garfield High School and attended Seattle University receiving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1946. During her career as a registered nurse, she worked in public health as well as at Providence, University, Veterans and Harborview Hospitals. Bertha was a dedicated career woman but in her later years became just as devoted to her family. She loved to read, cross stitch, play mahjong and spend time with the family.
On November 25, 1951, Bertha married Werner Lowenstein and they were together for 56 years until his passing in 2007.
Bertha is survived by her two children Rochelle (Jeff) and Felice, two grandchildren Lauren (David) and Elana, and one great grand child Hannah.
A memorial will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Laila and Venacio Bautista and the staff at Angelina's Adult Family Home as well as Providence Hospice for taking such good care of mom in her final months.
We love you mom, rest in peace!
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020