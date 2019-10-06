|
Bertil O. Lundh
Bert passed away after a long illness surrounded by his loving family. Born May 1, 1927, he was one of two children born to Bror and Anne Lundh in Landskrona, Sweden. Bert emigrated to the U.S. in December 1949 and by December 1950, he was in the US Army on the front lines in Korea. He settled in Seattle where he met and married his wife of 60 years, Jarene Anne Fair.
Bert was in the construction industry for over 50 years founding Bertil O. Lundh Construction and later started the Porcelain Gallery in Magnolia. He was very active in many non-profit organizations such as the Northwest Kidney Foundation, Moyer Foundation, Millionaire Club Charity Inc., Rotary, Magnolia Chamber of Commerce, Norse Home, Swedish Club, Swedish Council of America, Vasa Order of America and many more. Bert was also a founding member of the Nordic Heritage Museum, Swedish Royal Roundtable and was a recipient of the Royal Order of the Polar Star, Commander First Class.
Bert is survived by his son Steven (Susan) Lundh, grandchildren Brandon, Matthew (Taryn), Peder and Erik (Maria) Lundh, and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Jarene Lundh, sister Ingrid Hallberg, and his children Debbie and Michael (Kathy) Lundh. Remembrances can be made to the NW Kidney Foundation. A Celebration of Life and reception will be held at the First Free Methodist Church (SPU campus Church) in Seattle, at 3:00 p.m., Friday, October 25th.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019