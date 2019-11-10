|
|
Beryl Marie Hodges Shawver
Beryl was born August 9, 1954 in Seattle, WA, and passed away October 26, 2019 in Edmonds, WA surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years Eugene Shawver. She leaves to cherish her memory her son Timothy Shawver, and her sisters Jeanie Lee, Leslie Armstrong, & Carol Calender. Beryl's loving spirit and infectious smile will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be held at
Mountlake Terrace Senior Center
23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
on Saturday November 30th, 2019 at 2:30pm.
Donations in her memory may be made to the .
Please share memories at
www.beckstributecenter.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019