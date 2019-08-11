Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic Church
10001 57th Ave S
Seattle, WA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Beth Ann Smith


1959 - 2019
Beth Ann Smith Obituary
Beth Ann Smith

Born April 7, 1959 in Phoenix, AZ; passed peacefully at home, July 31, 2019. Beth died of aggressive brain cancer in the prime of her life. She is survived by Mark, her loving husband of 39 years; her children, Rob, AJ, and Christine; her parents, Dick and Edna Barnes; siblings, Greg, Brad and Julie; and a large extended family.

As a loving wife and mother, Beth doted on just about everyone who ever came into her life. She leaves a legacy of service at all the places she worked: Institute of Applied Physiology and Medicine, Gerald Murphy Cancer Research Foundation, and Seattle University (STM).

Beth loved gardening, cooking & baking, and travel. She was always kind and generous to the people she met including any stranger that might come her way. She also loved her Church and Faith and was involved in parish council, Eucharistic Ministry, and St Vincent de Paul. She is both with and awaits a large and extended family.

Her life is truly a gospel

worth knowing!

In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Catholic Community Services of Western Washington.

Recitation of the Rosary will be Friday, August 16th at 7PM and the Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 17th at 9:30AM BOTH at

St. Paul Catholic Church

10001 57th Ave S, Seattle 98178

Interment, Holyrood Cemetery

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019
