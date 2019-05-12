Resources More Obituaries for Beth Kneib Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Beth Anne Kneib

Obituary



July 13th, 1956 - May 8th, 2019



Beth Anne Kneib, 62, passed away on the morning of May 8, 2019 at home in Woodway, Washington.



Beth was born in Quincy, Massachusetts to Richard T. Margeson and Barbara (Thompson) Trainor on July 13th, 1956. At a young age she moved to Scituate, Massachusetts where her childhood was spent growing up enjoying the beautiful summers of the quaint seacoast town. She graduated from Scituate High School and later attend the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado. After college she went on to complete a Doctorate of Optometry in 1986 from the Southern California College of Optometry, where she served as the first female president of the American Optometric Student Association. She later went on to complete residency at the American Lake Veterans Affairs Medical Center.



While at school in Greeley, Beth met Fred, a cadet at the United States Air Force Academy, while on a blind date. The following year Beth married Frederick Joseph Kneib (Fred) on June 25th, 1976 in Scituate, Massachusetts. They later had two children, Cameron and Katelyn, while residing in Woodway, Washington where they continued to live over the years.



As an optometrist, Beth spent time working in hospital-based services, surgical co-management centers, surgical quality assurance, and directed professional relations programs for both privately and publicly owned companies over the years. She eventually decided to transition her career to advocacy and policy work at the American Optometric Association, where she served as director of the Clinical Resources Group and helped standardize national practice guidelines.



Throughout her career she served on numerous professional committees, including the Agency for Quality Alliance Steering Group, and served as an adjunct faculty member of three optometric colleges and universities. She was a relentless advocate for patients and for quality improvement in the field of optometry.



In her personal life, Beth was an avid gardener and landscaper. She and Fred loved to remodel homes over the years, and she particularly enjoyed watching wild deer roam through the back yard during the early mornings. She will be lovingly remembered and missed as a caring wife, mother, daughter, sister, coworker and clinician.



She is preceded in death by her father Richard T. Margeson, and is survived by her husband, Frederick J. Kneib of Woodway, WA; children, Cameron J. Kneib and Katelyn A. Kneib of Woodway, WA; mother, Barbara T. Trainor of Hingham, MA; brother, Richard T. Margeson of Scituate, MA; and sister Gail C. Cona of Marshfield, MA.



A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at Beck's Tribute Center, 405 5th Ave S, Edmonds, WA 98020. Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019