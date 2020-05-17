|
Beth Bernadette Peterson
Our beloved sister, aunt and friend, Beth Bernadette Peterson, passed away peacefully at home with her family on May 9, 2020. Beth was born on December 10, 1950, in Long Island, New York, and grew up in a large military family. Frequent moves as a child fostered a love of travel, and as a college student she lived and studied in Sweden, Israel, and India.
Beth was a Renaissance woman -
inquisitive, knowledgeable, and interested in many things. She had a talent and passion for photography and worked as a reprographic photographer in Portland, OR. In 1980, She moved to Seattle, WA, where she continued to work in commercial photography. Beth also pursued fine art photography. She developed and printed her own photographs, allowing her to explore and experiment with different ways of creative image-making. She exhibited her work in many galleries and received many awards. In addition to photography, Beth wrote fiction and published two books, Myrna Never Sleeps, for young children, and No Turning Back, for young adult readers.
Beth had a natural scientific mind and a particular interest in biology. She returned to school in the 1990s, earning a BA and a BS from The Evergreen State College, and an MS from the University of Washington, Seattle. After graduating, Beth worked as a research scientist at the UW, focusing on vision and the retina. Beth co-authored and presented a number of scientific papers. She worked at the UW until 2015.
In addition to photography and research, Beth was active in politics and championed equality and civil rights. She loved to read. She loved cats, and she was an avid bird watcher. Beth loved to get up early, pack a thermos of coffee, a book, and her camera, and drive to a quiet park or wilderness area to bird watch, contemplate, and photograph nature. She loved art. She collected beautiful rugs and beautiful quilts, and she made several beautiful quilts of her own. Beth was a generous person, an amazing person, and she will be missed enormously.
Beth is survived by her seven siblings: David Peterson of Luck, WI; Sally (Tom) O'Meara of Lakewood, WA; Patty (Hernan Rossi) Peterson of Seattle, WA; Nancy (Sewall) Young of Olympia, WA; Ginny (Mike) Mines of Seattle, WA; Bill (Lisa) Peterson of Guilford, CT; Lori (Gary) Resnikoff of Tubac, AZ; fourteen nieces and nephews; and six great nieces and nephews. Beth was predeceased by her parents Robert M. and Katherine (Parker) Peterson.
Memorial donations in memory of Beth may be made to The Audubon Society or any other organization that protects wildlife.
