Beth F. Young



Beth (Bethel) Frances Young, of Bellevue, Washington, passed surrounded by loved ones Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her current home in Monmouth, Oregon.



Beth is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Arthur Young, twin sister Beverly Minckler, and sister Thelma Wiley. She leaves her two daughters, Shelley (Young) White and Gayl (Young) TenEyck, her son-in-law Kim White, grandchildren Jeremy White, Josh White, Jesse White, Chad Cundiff, Charissa White, Jonas White, Dan McMullen, and Codie Cundiff, and eight great-grandchildren.



Beth was born and raised in Enumclaw, Washington, the daughter of Howard Benson and Annie Duchateau and adopted daughter of Frank Minckler.



Beth and her husband Dan were avid golfers. They were the first couple to be members at Sahalee Golf Course in Sammamish, Washington. Beth won many awards for her golfing talent.



Beth treasured her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and loved spending time with them.



A graveside service will be held at



Sunset Hills Memorial Park in



Bellevue, Washington on Saturday,



May 11, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Published in The Seattle Times from May 9 to May 10, 2019