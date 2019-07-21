Beth Jurgensen



Beth Jurgensen grew up in Mobridge, South Dakota. She graduated with a Teaching Certificate from the University of South Dakota, where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Beth was the youngest of nine children in a close knit family. She was married to Roy Jurgensen for 43 years. She is survived by her 3 children: Eric (Cheryl), Anne (Todd), and Ross, along with 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.



Beth believed that the best thing in life is laughter. It brought her the most joy and sustained her through difficult times. Her faith was the anchor of her life. She believed that we are here to serve God, and the church was her avenue for fulfilling that purpose.



Beth was also a tireless volunteer. For decades, she gave her time and energy to countless Non-profits and served on the Boards of Ryther Child Center, N.W. Harvest (food bank), With Grace (transitioning women from welfare to work). She was a founding member of the AIDS Taskforce of Kitsap County (liaison to the Archdiocese) and Grace Episcopal Church of Bainbridge Island. As a lifelong Episcopalian, Beth's kindness, generosity, resiliency, intelligence, faith, humor, love of gardening / flower arranging, and task oriented nature made her an indispensable asset to her many church communities including Mercer Island, Bainbridge Island and Orcas Island.



She was a woman who made friends and created community everywhere she lived and traveled. Beth had a talent for making people feel special. That, made her an exceptional woman who endeared herself to countless friends, strangers, service people, neighbors, medical staff, cashiers, etc.



Beth died peacefully on July 6, 2019 with her children, Priests, and Physician, by her side. She is much beloved, and her presence is dearly missed. Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019