Beth Robb Lamont



Beth passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019, in Seattle WA, at the age of 91. She was born in Columbia, MO on August 3, 1927 and her early years were spent in Topeka, Kansas and Helena, Montana. She attended Geneva College, graduating with a degree in Business.



In 1951 she married the love of her life, Joe Lamont. They settled in Seattle, but their love of travel and adventure took them to points all over the globe. Together they spent 61 years thoroughly enjoying life, until Joe passed in 2012.



Beth possessed a strong faith in her Lord, Jesus Christ, and lived this out as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She is survived by her children Don (Karen) and Diane, three grandchildren Josh, Megan (Zack), Kelsey (Jesse), and seven great grandchildren, Alison, Noah, Carter, Abby, Titus, Lucas and Molly.



A memorial service will be held



at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019,



at the Reformed Presbyterian



Church 6554 20th Ave NE, Seattle.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Seattle Reformed Presbyterian Church.