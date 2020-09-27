Bette Raymond
On September 11, 2020, Bette Raymond left this earth to dance with the angels. She was born Bernadine Mae Bergeson on May 6, 1923 in Whitefish, Montana to Arthur and Minnie Bergeson. Bette was the fourth of five children and grew up in that beautiful small town during the depression. She excelled in school, then left home to attend nursing school near her sister in Independence, Missouri. Our country was at war when she graduated, so she enlisted in the Army with fellow nurses. Bette boarded a hospital ship after training, expecting to go to the European Theater. Instead, her ship went through the Panama Canal, crossing the International Dateline on her 21st birthday. She celebrated twice! They landed in Saipan in 1945 and assisted on the front lines. When the war ended, she was sent to Guam to help with the island casualties. Bette was very proud of her service as a First Lieutenant Army Nurse in World War II.
Following the war, she moved to Seattle to practice nursing. Her future husband Eugene Raymond broke his leg skiing at Stevens Pass. His "lucky break" (and ours) as he met nurse Bette and they married in 1948. They raised three active daughters on Mercer Island, and she was very involved in their lives and the community. During this time the family moved to Fort Worth, Texas for three years, and there she started to paint, a hobby she enjoyed to her last days. Back on Mercer Island, Bette and Gene joined Sahalee Country Club as charter members and began playing the sport that gave them years of enjoyment. They eventually moved to Meridian Valley Country Club and made many good friends on and off the course - and she shot a hole in one. Bette was also a member of the Children's Hospital Guild in Kent. After Gene's retirement from Boeing, they spent months each winter in Palm Desert and enjoyed traveling all over the world. A trip to China was her favorite.
After Gene's passing in 2005, Bette found a new home at Aljoya, Mercer Island. She thrived in her lovely surroundings and made many friends in her 12 years there. She continued to enjoy dancing, singing, playing the piano and bridge and her painting. She was always game for a social activity, and her Halloween costumes were legendary. Bette made those around her feel important, and she was greatly loved. She lived a full 97 years until her congestive heart failure won out. Her beautiful smile, spunky spirit and big heart will be so missed by so many.
Bette was predeceased by her parents and brothers Gordon, Don and Bob Bergeson and sister Kay Leighton-Floyd. She was the loving mother of Joan (Robert) Hibbs, Patti Raymond (Greg Adams), Robin (Forrest) Flashman; loving grandmother of Demian (Allison) Raymond, Rexford Hibbs, Sam Flashman, Cisco (Annika) Sabin and Lauren Adams (Louis Skinner); loving great-grandmother of Jacob Raymond, Anna Raymond and Skaya Sabin. She is also survived by sister-in-law Anne Bergeson and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Bette will be buried with military honors next to her husband of 57 years at Tahoma National Cemetery in a small family gathering. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital, Providence Hospice or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mercer Island or a charity of your choice
. We are deeply grateful to Bette's loving caregivers and friends at Aljoya and especially Dr. Julie Thomas, Dr. Peter Kures, Tamar Schamhart, Rodi Kis, Deborah Kapoor and Pastor Deanna Wildermuth.