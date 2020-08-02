Betteann Rita Bond (ne;e Gies)
Betteann Bond of Redmond, age 82, passed away on July 18, 2020. Born in Detroit, Michigan, to Oscar and Matilda Gies she was the youngest of three daughters. She met Glenn Bond skiing, an activity they continued to enjoy doing together into their late seventies. They married in Detroit in June 1965 and ultimately settled in Bellevue where they raised their three beloved daughters. They had an active sporting family life together that included tennis, swimming, hiking, and alpine skiing. She and Glenn were active in the communities of Alpental ski racing, Phantom Lake Bath and Tennis Club, and St. Louise Catholic church in Bellevue. Family time was often spent at Alpental, Sunriver, Sun Valley, and Ocean Shores. Betteann was also active in choral music having sung with Sweet Adelines choruses (Lakeside Chorus & Pacific Sound) for many years with both local and international performances. In later years she and Glenn were able to continue their travels including to Germany and to the Himalayas to visit their daughters in their travels. After losing Glenn in 2016, and as some of her memory began to fade, she found a caring community of neighbors and friends at Emerald Heights in Redmond, WA over the last six years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, and her sisters Jeannette and Noreen. Betteann is survived by her daughters Judy Loudenback (Dennis) of Bellevue, WA, Christine Lind (Mark) of Everson, WA, and Cathy Adams (James) of Forres, Scotland. She was adored by her grandchildren Minnie, Ethan, Kiera, Isaac, Henry, Hudson, Erin, Clara, Ryan, and Riley.
Sorry that in this time we could not have a large gathering of her many friends and family there will be a small graveside interment ceremony at Hillside cemetery in Issaquah. The following is included at her request:
When I come to the
end of my journey,
and the sun has set for me,
I want no rites in a
gloom-filled room.
Why cry for a soul set free?
Miss me a little but for not too long,
and not with heads bowed low.
Remember the love
that we have shared.
Miss me but let me go.
Those who hope in the Lord will soar on wings like eagles.
Isaiah 40:31
