Betti L. Sheldon
Beloved Mother, Grandmother,
and Public Servant
Betti L. (Guiles) Sheldon, beloved mother, grandmother, and three-term state senator, passed on July 23, 2020. Betti was born on April 9, 1935, in Aberdeen, Washington, but moved around Washington throughout her childhood until graduating from Prosser High School in 1952. After graduation, she attended Gonzaga University, where she met Edward Sheldon, marrying in 1954 and with whom she would raise five children.
Her accomplishments are many. After having worked as Executive Director of the Bremerton Chamber of Commerce, Betti successfully ran for the Washington State Senate in 1992, unseating a long-time incumbent. She proudly served Kitsap County and the 23rd Legislative District in the Senate from 1993 to 2005, including 8 years as the Democratic Floor Leader. During her three terms in the Senate, Betti was respected by members of both parties for her diplomacy, integrity, and grace, often playing an important role in late-night negotiations on critical legislation. She was a passionate advocate for equality and was honored for her work for affordable housing, families, education, and transportation. Even after retirement, Betti took on active leadership roles with the Bremer Trust, the East Bremerton Rotary Club, and other volunteer activities to continue to help her community.
"The Senator," as she was affectionately known to many, is survived by children Patrick Sheldon (Jennifer), Shannon Russell (Robert), Daniel Sheldon (Jacob), Erin Sheldon (Jennifer), and Colin Sheldon (Melissa), as well as grandchildren Madeline Sheldon (Richard) and Larkin Sheldon; Connor Russell (Kevin), Austin Russell, and Emma Russell; and Myriam Perez-Sheldon and Fiona Perez-Sheldon. She will also be much missed by many cousins too numerous to mention.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Olympic College Foundation (olympiccollegefoundation.org
). Services, due to social limitations, are yet to be determined and will be limited to immediate family. A larger celebration of Betti's life will take place when social restrictions are lifted. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.
