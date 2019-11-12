|
|
Bettie (Maddux) Kinsman
1919 ~ 2019
Bettie Jean (Maddux) Kinsman passed away on October 31, 2019, 20 days shy of her 100th birthday. She was born on November 20, 1919 in Spokane, WA to Zed and Alice Maddux. In 1921 they moved back to Alice's home town of Enumclaw, WA and purchased the Enumclaw funeral home. Zed was the Funeral Director and served on the City Council and as Mayor. Bettie was an only child, very close with her parents and loved growing up near Mt. Rainier. She graduated from Enumclaw High School in 1938.
Bettie entered the University of Washington, pledged Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, and graduated in 1942. She met her future husband, Thomas A. Kinsman, at college. Bettie worked as a draftsman after graduation at the Tacoma Shipyards. Tom graduated in 1939 and began his naval career. Tom and Bettie were married in 1943, and after joining him during flight training, moved back to Whidbey Island, WA until the end of WWII.
Bettie and Tom had 2 children, Sally and Thomas, and built their dream home in 1950 in the Sand Point Country Club. Bettie was a great wife and mother, hosting parties and a wonderful cook. She was active with several groups including: The Daughters of the Pioneers of WA, Alpha Gamma Delta Alumni, The Women's University Club of Seattle, and the Sand Point Community Methodist Church. She loved playing bridge with her friends, and travelling, and having fun like skiing down the toboggan run at Paradise, Mt. Rainier in her youth, and parasailing in Mexico on her 80th birthday.
Tom passed away in 1995 from the ravages of Lewy Body Dementia, with Bettie by his side. Bettie remained in their home until 2014 when she moved into Merrill Gardens University. She enjoyed the social events and new friends, until she fell last May and never recovered from a broken hip. She spent her last month at Evergreen Hospice Care Center with their wonderful staff.
Bettie is survived by her daughter, Sally, and son, Thomas (wife Virginia), and their sons Andrew (wife Kelli and Bettie's blessed only great-grandchild Timothy) and Nicholas.
The family is having a
Celebration of Bettie's life on her
100th birthday (November 20th) at the Sand Point Community Methodist Church from Noon to
2 PM. Bettie will be cremated and
placed with Tom at Acacia and
also with her parents in Enumclaw.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019