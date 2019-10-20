Home

Betty Ann Chandler

Betty Ann Chandler Obituary
Betty Ann Chandler

September 13, 1931-October 10, 2019

Betty Ann Chandler, who was born in Hubbard, Oregon, was the fourth of the five children born to Moses D. Miller and Anna Elizabeth Hamilton Miller. Betty grew up on the coast in Tillamook County, Oregon. As an adult, she worked at several occupations: telephone operator, electronic assembler, nanny, and salesperson in a GO-CART shop. With three marriages, Betty had four children: Renee' Gmur, Gregory Chandler, Lori Beth Chandler-Lewis, and Trisha Scott. Her children gave her ten grandchildren. There will be a private memorial service and celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019
