Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
Betty Ann Dixon


1925 - 2019
Betty Ann Dixon Obituary
Betty Ann Dixon

1925 ~ 2019

Born in Buffalo, NY to J.F. and A.M. Schneider. Betty married 1st to F. H. Gustavel; she was widowed in 1950. Married 2nd to Bradley Dixon. She was mother and step-mother to 6 children with 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Betty was an active gardener; an excellent seamstress and loved camping. Over 50 years (Golden Service) with Phi Beta Psi sorority supporting cancer research. Betty will be interred with her husband, Bradley Dixon at Evergreen-Washelli in Seattle.

A family memorial will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 17, 2019
