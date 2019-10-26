|
|
Betty Ann Gerathy
Betty Ann Gerathy, 91, died on October 13, 2019 in Bellevue, WA. She was born August 8, 1928 in Peoria, IL to Ernest C. Schlosser and Julia M. Shields. After graduating from the Academy of Our Lady, Betty worked as legal secretary to Attorney Joseph Z. Sudow and completed legal training at Bradley University. She later worked for Caterpillar and in 1961 joined Prudential Insurance in Chicago, IL as Executive Secretary to the General Counsel. In 1964 she became Executive Secretary to the General Counsel at American Council of Life Insurance, where she continued to work for the next 20 years, moving to Washington, DC with the company in 1976. She was promoted to Secretary to the President, and Assistant Secretary to the Council, and in 1979 to Election Corporate Secretary. In 1984 she retired to marry E. Carroll Gerathy and enjoyed 28 years of marriage, residing in Summit, NJ for 27 years, before moving to Bellevue, WA in 2011. Betty packed K rations during WWII and was an active member of the New Jersey Philanthropic and Educational Organization (P.E.O.) for 23 years. She greatly enjoyed reading, playing bridge and attending the theatre. Betty was known for her elegance and grace and a smile that brightened the hearts of all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph P. Durkin, her second husband, E. Carroll Gerathy, her brother Ernest Schlosser and her sister Marjorie "Ginger" Hallemann. She is survived by her step-daughter and step-daughter's spouse, Nancy and Dave Cole of Bellevue, WA, her sister, Julia Hietter of Seattle, WA, her brother and his spouse, Frank and Diane Schlosser, of Omaha, NE, and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held for the family on October 27th at 10:00am in Bellevue, WA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Jubilee Reach, 14200 SE 13th Place, Bellevue, WA 98007.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 26, 2019