Betty Ann Kindem

Betty Ann Kindem, 97, of Bellevue, WA died Thursday, Oct 3, 2019 in Tacoma, WA after a brief illness.

Betty is survived by sons, Paul (Bette) of Raleigh, NC, Gorham (Nancy) of Chapel Hill, NC, and Christopher (Karen Bennett) of Seattle, WA; daughter, Heather (Mark Backus) of Tacoma, WA; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Carlson of St Paul, MN; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ingolf B. Kindem, and parents, Gorham and Hulda Carlson.

Arrangements are being made at the First Congregational Church of Bellevue for a memorial service and reception at a future date. Her cremated remains will be inurned at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis beside the grave of her beloved husband.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
