Betty Brandmeir
Betty G. Brandmeir, 95, went to our Lord on September 10, 2019. Born in Kirkland, WA, on July 5, 1924 to Ray and Clara Lyman, Betty graduated from Kirkland HS and went on to work as an operator for Bell Telephone in Seattle and San Francisco during WWII. During the war, she met a dashing naval officer, Jack, tending bar at his sister's wedding in WA. They saw each other each time his ship came to San Francisco. They eventually married and began their 65-year marriage in a primitive ranger cabin in the Olympic Natl. Forest. She strove to be a career girl after starting a family, working for the New England Fish Co. in Seattle, the WY State Historical Dept., and for various companies in San Francisco, CA, as an executive assistant. Always a gracious hostess and lady, she enjoyed giving dinner parties and supporting local politics. After raising her kids and assisting Jack in finishing his PhD, she lived and traveled throughout Europe, enjoying museums, as Jack taught classes overseas. They finally settled in Mount Vernon, WA, and for 20 years she enjoyed family, gardening, community exercise classes, high school friends, and her church. In 2013, she moved to Evans, GA, to be near her daughter and family. She is survived by her sister, Eileen Brayton; sisters-in-law Rita Daubenspeck and Kathleen Hartmann; children Karl, Chris, and Stephanie Brandmeir; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and their children.
A private family service was held at Mount Vernon Cemetery and reception at Trinity Lutheran Church Sept. 17 with arrangements by Kern Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Hands of Grace Hospice, 119 Davis Rd., Suite 6A, Augusta, GA 30907.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 23, 2019