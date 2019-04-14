Betty Evelyn Appleford



Betty Evelyn Appleford was born to Roy Honsberger and Amelia May (Parker) Honsberger on June 9, 1928, in Vineland, Ontario, Canada. She died on April 7, 2019 in Seattle, Washington.



Betty worked for the Department of Public Welfare of the City of Toronto as a supervisor of one of their Day Schools.



She traveled to California in 1955. While there, she met Lyle Appleford. They were married on August 11, 1956, in Seattle, Washington. They had three children; Christopher Mark, (deceased October 2012), Robin Anne, (deceased April 2013), and Barbara Marie. Other family members are Daughter-in-Law Marcia Bruno, Granddaughter Charlotte Appleford and Grandson Elliott Appleford. We will always remember that beautiful smile that brightened our lives.



At Betty's request there will not be a memorial service. Instead, "Make a cup of tea and think of me". Memorials may be sent to Seattle Children's Hospital Foundation, PO Box 5371, Seattle, Washington, 98145-5005, or Plymouth Housing, 2113 3rd Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary