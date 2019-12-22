|
Betty Jean Giles
Betty passed away Thanksgiving Day November 28, 2019 at the age of 97. She was predeceased by her husband Elmer M Giles and her son Daniel N Giles. She is survived by two sons Thomas E Giles (Mary) and David C Giles, one granddaughter and two great granddaughters. Mom spent the last few years at TLC Adult Family Home in southwest Seattle ~ Thank you to them!
We are truly grateful for the excellent care that she received from Toni Malla and her wonderful staff. Larger obituary and guestbook online at
www.funerals.coop.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019