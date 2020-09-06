1/1
Betty Jean Ness
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Ness

Betty Jean Ness of Seattle, WA passed away August 19, 2020. Born in Winona, MN on October 13, 1932, she was the first-born daughter of nine children. She met her husband, Ray, in Yakima in 1948. They were married in 1954 and were together for 60 years until Ray's death. They raised their granddaughters after their only child passed. Betty spent her entire career at Boeing and the Machinist Union. She was the first woman Secretary-Treasurer for IAM 751. Betty loved to golf, square dance, and valued spending time with her family above all else. She loved Alaska and Hawaii, luncheons at the retirement center, and you could find her at church on Sundays. Betty volunteered with her union at polling centers and rest stops, she was always willing to help someone in need and cared deeply about her community.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband Ray, their daughter Deborah, and 5 siblings. She is survived by her brother Bob, sisters Samara and Sandra, granddaughters Brandy and Stephanie, and great-granddaughter Liliana Lynn. Betty was an angel on Earth to all, and will continue to be an angel in Heaven eternally.

For memorial & viewing info call (206) 242-1787 or to leave remembrances

visit bonneywatson.com

The staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Ness family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BONNEY-WATSON - WA Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved