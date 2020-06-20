Betty Jean Sneed
Betty Jean Sneed

Betty Jean Johnson Sneed was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to Forrest Johnson and Catherine Evans. Betty graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1941. Married David Sneed, on September 28, 1942. They moved to Seattle Washington in the 40's and had 4 children. She will be remembered by her loving smile.

https://www.mbdaniel.com/obituary/Betty-Sneed

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 20, 2020.
