2/28/1948 ~ 2/19/2019



Betty was born in Lexington, TN as the first child of Vurbel and Barbara Young. She moved to Seattle, WA at age 14 when her father accepted a job at The Boeing Co. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1966, married in 1967 and made her home in West Seattle where her two children were born, Rob in 1969 and Jodie in 1973. She was employed for many years as an office manager for a small business on California Ave. Life's circumstances had her moving to the Kitsap Peninsula in 1989 and commuting to and from her job each day on the ferry. This is where she met the love of her life, Larry Morris, and in 1992 they made a home together in Port Orchard. She made several new friends on these commutes and she lovingly referred to them as her ferry friends. Betty made new friends easily, but never forgot her old ones, keeping in touch not only with high school friends, but even those from elementary school in TN. Betty had a beautiful inner spirit that radiated like sunshine over everyone she encountered. She saw beauty in so many things: a full moon, the fragrance of honey suckle, broken childhood mementos, rose gardens, Parrish prints, baby birds in a nest outside her kitchen window, dandelion bouquets in the hands of little children and the written word, especially poetry. She herself was a beautiful writer of stories, poetry and songs. Joy for her was driving down a country road in her red convertible, with the top down, singing along with a CD of her favorite songs. Contentment was the rural lifestyle she shared with her loving husband, Larry. Happiness was watching her children grow up and become kind hearted adults and seeing the sweet intelligent young adults her grandchildren were becoming. Betty loved the Morris family and they loved her back. She delighted in being grandma, great grandma and auntie to all the Morris children. A circle of love and serenity surrounded Betty as she peacefully crossed over to her new life.



Those left behind to cherish Betty's memory are her husband Larry Morris; son Rob Ropkins (Heather), daughter and granddaughter, Jodie Young and Chandra Roy; stepchildren, Rusty Morris (Tina), Tony Morris, Lindsay Shelton (Jesse), Duane Morris (deceased); step grandchildren Daniel, Brianna (Josh), Brandan, Byron and one step great granddaughter, Daisy; sisters, Marjie Johnson and Carol Young (Carol); cousins in WA, AK, TN and many, many friends. The family extends a special thank you to Susan Mullin.



