Betty Jo Baskerville
Betty Jo Baskerville was born on a homestead in Sioux Pass, Montana, on September 15, 1917. She died nearly 103 years later on June 21, 2020, in her home at Ida Culver House, Seattle surrounded by her close family. In 1939, she traveled to Seattle where she fell in love with the Pacific Northwest, and with a fellow U.W. student named Barnet Baskerville. She and Barney were married in 1942, and shared a rich life together until his death December 31, 2000. She is survived by their two children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Jo had a lifelong love of music. She was a gifted pianist, singer and teacher. She received her MA from the University of Washington, taught music in the schools, gave piano lessons, and taught voice at Seattle Central College. Jo approached everything she did with a sense of artistry. She was an appreciator and encourager of the people in her life.
Jo set a challenging example by welcoming--sometimes after a brief period of adjustment--each new chapter in her long life, and finding creative ways to deal with new circumstances. For her 100th birthday, friends and family gathered from near and far. Jo selected the music, performed by her grandchildren. The memory of that happy event will have to suffice until we are able to gather again to remember a remarkable woman.
For more about her life, go to bettyjobaskerville.com
