Betty Jo (Schroeders) Gordon
Betty Jo passed away in Seattle at age 95 on January 31, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born to Richard Anton Schroeders and Gertrude Louise Prinz on October 14, 1924 in San Antonio, Texas. She was predeceased by her brother Richard A. (Ella) Schroeders (Texas), and her former husband, U. S. Air Force Col. (Ret.) Donald M. Gordon (Washington). She is survived by her three children, Donna, Roger (Mary) and Richard Gordon, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her ashes will be scattered in Puget Sound later this year.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020