Betty Joann Titus Korhonen
June 27, 1933-November 12, 2019 Betty passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after a short illness. Betty was born on June 27, 1933 in Crawfordsville, Indiana to Raymond and Mildred (Cedars) Titus, the fourth of 8 children. She graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1951 and began working. In 1957 she moved to Seattle, Washington making the trip with her friend Pat Hayes; each driving their own cars. She had many fond memories of that trip. She began working in Seattle and soon met Darrell Korhonen. They were married in 1958 and had 3 children.
Betty enjoyed caring for her family, helping in her children's school, PTA, and Girl Scouts. In 1977 she returned to work as a bookkeeper at Dick and Dale's Appliance Co. for many years until she retired. She then volunteered for the working in the Discovery Shop for over 20 years. Betty enjoyed taking vacation car trips with Darrell, often times in their Model A Ford. She also enjoyed watching Mariners Baseball, going on fun trips to the area casinos with the seniors groups, and spending time with her family.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Darrell, her son Kenneth, and her 2 Brothers Bill and Richard. She is survived by her Daughter Mary Trujillo and her husband Joe, her Daughter Susan Hart (David DuPont), 3 grandchildren Melissa Hart, Jonathan Hart (Natasha Maher) and Kyla Trujillo (Nicolas Guillaume) and 2 great grandchildren Kieyon Hart and Makenna Hart, and her Brother Robert and her Sisters Barbara, Janice, Anna, and Nancy. Betty was a special woman, always loving and giving.
We will miss her very much.
Funeral Service will be Friday November 22 at 10AM at
Tibbetts United Methodist Church
3940 41st Ave SW, Seattle, WA.
Burial will be in Vashon Cemetery.
Remembrances in her memory if desired may be made to the Discovery Shop of West Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019