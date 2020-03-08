|
Betty Johnsen
On 3/3/2020 at the age of 92, Betty passed away peacefully in her sleep into the loving arms of our Lord. She was born 8/21/1927 in Yakima, WA joining her two sisters and two brothers. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended the Univ. of WA where she studied accounting and nutrition. Betty worked as an insurance underwriter ending her career at Safeco. Her greatest joy was marrying the love of her life, Toby Johnsen, spending 55 years together before he predeceased her in 2008. They enjoyed supporting each other in their service to others through Masons. This allowed them to travel to many places. Betty was Past Mother Advisor of Occidental 21 Rainbow Girls, on the Board of Jobs Daughters, Past Matron of Occidental 28 Eastern Star, member of Richmond Court #72 Order of the Amaranth and Past Queen of Hatasu Temple Daughters of the Nile. She touched many people and when receiving Christmas cards, would remark in amazement that so many people, even in Ireland and Canada, knew her!
Betty is predeceased not only by her husband Toby, but also sisters Marie Sanders and Abbie Thomas, brothers Don Thomas and Melvin Thomas and nephews Steve Thomas and Dave Thomas. She is survived by nephew Michael (Renee) Thomas, great nieces and nephews, and her Rainbow daughters including Jan Cahill and Louise McDaniel - all whom Betty dearly loved. At her request, there will be no service. She will be inurned at Acacia joining Toby and her mom at last. Any memorials may be given to your .
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020