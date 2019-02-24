Resources More Obituaries for Betty Bourne Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty L. Bourne

Obituary Condolences Flowers Betty L. Bourne



With sadness and regret I share with you now that Mrs. Betty L. Bourne died on September 7,



2018. Betty was born in Northfield, Minnesota to Albert and Lorainse Hoffard. Betty enjoyed her years with her parents until she was 7 where they lived above the country store that they operated next to their small farm. Betty recalled riding her bicycle in the store as family and neighbors congregated daily to visit. In 1932 the Hoffards lost their store, home and farm as the result of a bank loan that Mr. Hoffard held for the community farming equipment. In a depressed state, Mr. and Mrs. Hoffard separated and Mrs. Hoffard and Betty went to care for Lorainse's mother who died shortly thereafter. Betty and Mrs. Hoffard then went to Minneapolis where Lorainse cleaned homes and took a job operating a room and boarding house. Betty moved with her mother to various jobs and Mrs. Hoffard eventually opened a diner where Betty worked after school. Betty graduated from Marshall High School when she was 16 and went to Rochester Technical College and later worked as a medical secretary for Dr. Wangensteen. In 1946 Betty met Gordy Bourne at the Prom Ballroom and they married in 1948 at the age of 23. She soon had 3 children, Chuck, Carol and Barb. Betty graduated magna cum laude from the University of Minnesota in 1961 and worked as a social worker at Ramsey County. She and Gordy moved to S.L.C., Utah in 1969 where they lived on Avondale Drive until 2016 when Gordy became ill. They moved to Sunrise in Holladay where Gordy received excellent care for 6 months until his death. The Bournes were very fortunate to have had wonderful neighbors on Avondale Drive who watched out for them and assisted them as if they were their own family.



Betty joined P.E.O. and served as president from 1985-7. She had many, many dear friends from Minnesota and Utah, and enjoyed AAUW, book and bridge group, playing piano, gardening and sewing. Betty relocated to Sunrise in Bellevue, WA in 2017 where she suffered an excruciatingly painful death approximately one year later, as her daughter was unable to adequately care for her.



Betty is survived by her son and his dear wife, Connie; daughter Barbara; grandchildren Tonya



and Gabriel and 5 great grandchildren. Betty and Gabriel spent a lot of time together and she assisted in his care and upbringing, which brought them both much happiness and laughter. Betty's cousin, Irene Bonhus, and her family still lives in Northfield and she speaks of Betty often.



Please send any donations to Overlake Hospital in Bellevue, WA or . Thank you so much. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries