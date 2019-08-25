|
Betty Landau
Betty Landau of Clyde Hill, Wa. passed away peacefully on August 13th in Bellevue, Wa. Betty was born in Wyoming in 1927, the first daughter of 6 children. Betty is survived by one brother, Richard Neese. The family eventually settled in Ukiah, Ca.
Betty graduated from UC Berkeley. Upon graduating she was given the opportunity to move to Anchorage Alaska to fulfill her passion to become a elementary school teacher. While in Anchorage, Betty caught the eye of a young Civil Engineer, Bob Landau of St Louis. They wed in Alaska eventually moving to Clyde Hill Wa. where Bob co-founded Gall/ Landau Construction, later to become GLY Construction. They shared a loving marriage for over 60 years until Bob's passing 2 years ago. They were blessed with three children Bob Landau (Mary Beth), Kathy Provenzo (Tony), Mark Landau (Lori) and four grandchildren Cece, Tyler, Trevor and Taylor.
Mom loved boating, traveling the world with Dad, sewing and cooking. She made "the most Amazing pies" as quoted by her grandchildren. She took great pride in sewing nearly all her clothes. They enjoyed a second home in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii which brought them many years of pleasure.
Betty was blessed with the qualities of kindness, softness, simplicity and sincerity. No doubt Mom is in heaven with Dad and the family's favorite dog Blarney.
Mom, I will miss my Friday visits whether you knew I was there or not.
We love, and already miss you.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019