Jody Modie passed away from Parkinson's Disease at home with her family on March 16, 2019.



Betty Lee Modie (ne;e Newbill) was born December 7, 1931 in Roswell, New Mexico to Gladys and Kellie J. Newbill. She was the oldest of five siblings, all boys. She grew up in the rural west: in Hope, New Mexico, the orchards and farmlands of southern California and in Bellfountain, Oregon.



"Jody," as she was known to friends since high school, graduated from Monroe Union High School in Benton County, Oregon in 1950. She was Salutatorian of her graduating class. Later that year she met John Edward Modie at the Church of Christ in Eugene, Oregon, and they were later married in New Mexico. Jody and "Ed" tried to adopt for many years and finally were blessed in 1967 when they adopted their only child, Jamie Modie in Torrance, CA.



Jody worked for the U.S. Courts, first in southern California and for 35 years for the Clerk's Office for the U.S. District Court in Portland, OR. She loved her job and spent too many weekends and holidays to count making sure that her work was perfect to ensure that both offenders and victims were treated fairly. She retired as Financial Administrator for the U.S. District Court Clerk's Office after 42 years of service.



Jody was a devoted member of the Church of Christ, most recently at the Holgate Church of Christ in Seattle, and also Oregon congregations at Gladstone, Linwood, 92nd & Foster, and 57th & Henderson, where she befriended many.



Throughout her life, she was kind and generous to many, keeping a special place in her heart for those whom life had kicked down. Jody took sincere pleasure in the successes of others, always eager to celebrate other's wins and accomplishments.



Jody was preceded in death by her husband, Ed, her mother Gladys and father Kellie and brothers Jim and Dennis. She is survived by brothers Dan and Kerry Newbill, her son Jamie and daughter-in-law Kristen Modie and grandson Jasper Modie and many nieces and nephews. In memory of Jody, do a kind act, smile or say hello to someone who needs a little lift.Sign Jody's online



