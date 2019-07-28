|
|
Betty Loretta Ferrel
Betty Loretta Gingerich Ferrel, 97 years young, wrinkleless, ever gracious and thoughtful, passed away on July 16, 2019. The oldest of 4 Gingerich siblings she grew up in Upland, California, graduating from Chaffey High School. The first in her family to attend college, she graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a degree in Home Economics, then went on to fly for United Airlines.
Betty was the original June Cleaver, a homemaker straight out of Sunset Magazine. Cherry pies for Valentine's Day and always an "Angel Pie" for birthdays. Married 64 years to Frank Ferrel, they danced together, camped together, collected agates together, and were ardent UW Husky season ticket holders for over 60 years. Usually quiet and demure, she yelled loudly for her beloved DAWGS! Longtime West Seattle resident. Nicknamed Fabulous Ferrel by her birthday girl pals, and her coworkers at Washington State expanded nutrition program, she sewed and baked beautifully and was always hosting a family or friend event.
Adored by her daughter, Sharalyn (Jack) and her loving grandchildren, Brittany Barr Stanfel (Steve) and Turner Barr. Predeceased by her loving husband Frank in 2012, and son Craig, drummer and restauranteur, in 2016.
We love you Mom.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019