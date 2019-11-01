|
Betty Louise Savage
Betty passed away October 24, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Boise, Idaho, on September 1, 1932. She was a graduate of Boise High School and the University of Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph T. Savage whom she married on January 12, 1963. Betty is survived by her children Kathleen Whitman (Roy), Judith Pitton (Bob), Trisha Butler (Tony), Thomas Savage and her much loved grandchildren Meagan, Alex, Cody, Abie and Ethan.
She enjoyed taking trips with her family and spending time with them. Some of her biggest thrills were watching sporting events of her grandchildren and the Huskies, Mariners, and Seahawks. She was the person who would always do the New York Times Crossword Puzzle in pen and found delight in its challenges. Her home was always open to anyone who needed a place to lay their head. She will be greatly missed by all.
A Memorial Mass will be held November 28, 2019, at
St. Brendan's Catholic Church in Bothell at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019