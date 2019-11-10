|
Betty Lucille (Chrey) McAlpin
8/13/1925 ~ 11/4/2019
Betty was loved and preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Lyle B. McAlpin and her son Lyle (Pat) B. McAlpin Jr. She is survived by her son Michael McAlpin and daughters Lori McAlpin Heide and Diane McAlpin and son-in-law Glenn Abbott. There are also Betty's grandchildren Shara Heide White and husband James White, Timothy Heide Jr (TJ) and wife Payton Heide. Great grandchildren Alex White (19), twins Natalie and Nicole White (16), and Owen Heide (5).
Betty's son-in-law Glenn cared deeply for her, and Glenn and Lori cared for Betty in her home on the Cedar River in Renton the last year of her life.
Betty bartended at the Renton Eagles where customers took to her immediately as she was a kick in the pants. Betty retired from there in 1986. She loved her yard and flowers and her love for all of her pets was rewarding to her. She traveled to the Orient with her husband who was a Captain in the Merchant Marines. Betty became fast friends with her caregivers who spent time with her, in particular Suzanne and Brian Lancaster who thought the world of her. Betty loved playing Bingo until these past few years when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and this past summer with lung cancer.
Services and burial for Betty are being held at
Tahoma National Cemetery
Friday, November 15, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Reception and hosted luncheon to follow at Nikki's Restaurant to reminisce & fellowship. Betty would have loved it. We are saying goodbye to a wonderful wife, Mom, Grandma and Great grandma. Goodbye to a good friend until we meet again! We Love You!!!
Thank you to Evergreen Hospice Care for their great care of our Mom & Dad.
Any donations please send to Evergreen Hospice or the Humane Society.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019