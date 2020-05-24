|
Betty M. Oliver
Age 91, of Seattle, Washington, Betty passed away on Friday May 15, 2020. Betty was born October 19, 1928 in Three Forks, Montana to Mr. and Mrs. John Schreiner. Mrs. Oliver is preceded in death by her loving husband of many years, Lee Oliver. She is survived by her three children, Laura, John, Rob and their families. Betty will be missed by all who knew, loved and cared for her. Donations in her name may be made to Foss Home and Village, Seattle, Washington or to your local animal shelter.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020