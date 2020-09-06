Betty MacLeod Hegge
Mary Elizabeth (Betty) was born December 2, 1927 to Jean and Angus MacLeod in New Westminster, BC. She passed away August 25, 2020. Betty graduated from Lincoln High School 1946. She worked for Peoples Bank. Betty met her husband, Mern, dancing at Bert Lindgren's. They were married for 61 years, before he passed away. Betty loved her Scottish heritage, and Mern's Norwegian heritage.
She was a Life Member of the S/N-Normanna-(Everett), Seattle Scottish Highland Games Association, and Seattle Highland Dancing Association. Betty loved her life, family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Mern, brother Kenneth, sister-in-law Wilma MacLeod, brother-in-law Dean Hegge. She is survived by her children, Karen White (Doug), Robin MacRae (Keith), Kevin Hegge, Keith Hegge, ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, nieces Kim and Judy MacLeod, sister-in-law Donna Hegge. Special thanks to all of her wonderful caregivers over the years!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Camp Normanna Scholarship Fund, c/o Chris Hicks- 816 214th St SW Lynnwood, WA 98036 or
Seattle Scottish Highland Games Association
PO Box 75685
Seattle, WA 98175-0685
