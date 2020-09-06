1/1
Betty MacLeod Hegge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty MacLeod Hegge

Mary Elizabeth (Betty) was born December 2, 1927 to Jean and Angus MacLeod in New Westminster, BC. She passed away August 25, 2020. Betty graduated from Lincoln High School 1946. She worked for Peoples Bank. Betty met her husband, Mern, dancing at Bert Lindgren's. They were married for 61 years, before he passed away. Betty loved her Scottish heritage, and Mern's Norwegian heritage.

She was a Life Member of the S/N-Normanna-(Everett), Seattle Scottish Highland Games Association, and Seattle Highland Dancing Association. Betty loved her life, family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Mern, brother Kenneth, sister-in-law Wilma MacLeod, brother-in-law Dean Hegge. She is survived by her children, Karen White (Doug), Robin MacRae (Keith), Kevin Hegge, Keith Hegge, ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, nieces Kim and Judy MacLeod, sister-in-law Donna Hegge. Special thanks to all of her wonderful caregivers over the years!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Camp Normanna Scholarship Fund, c/o Chris Hicks- 816 214th St SW Lynnwood, WA 98036 or

Seattle Scottish Highland Games Association

PO Box 75685

Seattle, WA 98175-0685

Fond memories may be shared at www.Evergreen-Washelli.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved