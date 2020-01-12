|
Betty Mae
Morgan-Ryan
Born October 9, 1921 in Portland, OR, Betty passed away January 1,
2020 in Des Moines, WA. She was a beloved mother, family member and friend to many. After working as a secretary for many years in the Portland, Vancouver & Seattle School Districts she retired and went on to volunteer at the USO and Traveler's Aid. Betty loved traveling and weekly dances, although her true passion was loving her family & friends. She is survived by her son Douglas Morgan (Cathy), daughter J. Morgan Linville, sister Marge Anderson, and treasured relatives from the Williams, Ryan, Hess and Anderson families. Betty will be greatly missed! In lieu of flowers please donate to the , or .
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 8,
2020, 2:00-4:00 PM at Huntington Park West, 1000 S. 248th St., Des Moines, WA 98198.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17, 2020