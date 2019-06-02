Betty Marie Croft



Betty Marie Skare Christensen Croft, daughter of Martin & Ingeborg Skare, peacefully passed away May 17, 2019 in Monroe, Wa. She was born June 17, 1930 in Seattle, WA and has been a life long resident of the Seattle area, until moving to the Monroe area to be closer to family. She was a member of Denny Park Lutheran Church, loved to travel, garden and always enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



Betty married Conrad Christensen in 1951 and they were married for 14 years before his death. She married George "Bud" Croft in 1968 and they were married for 48 years until his death in 2016.



Betty is survived by children,



Barbara (Brian) Baanrud, Gary (Susan) Croft, Sandy Rollman, Steve (Debby) Croft,



grandchildren, Kristine, Stephanie, Monica, Adam, Jacob, Aaron, Tom, Tim, Jon, Jason, Cresta, Krystal, Caprice, great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild, as well as her sister, Evelyn Kerlee. She will forever be remembered by her family and many lifelong friends.



A private graveside service for the family will be held in June at Evergreen Washelli.



For those interested memorials may be made to the or Evergreen Health Hospice. Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary