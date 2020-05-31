Betty Marie Weidenbach
Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother passed away May 23, 2020. Born April 8, 1931 in Parker Township, MN. Grew up on a dairy farm and married Richard F. Weidenbach in MN in 1949. Moved to Seattle in 1951 where they raised three sons, Rick (Susan), Wayne and Steve (Cheryl). Once the boys were old enough, she began a 30 year career in the Executive Dining Room for Boeing. After retirement, they moved to Phoenix and lived there until Rich passed away in 1999. She then moved back to Des Moines, WA and spent the rest of her life sharing with her three sons and their families.
She is survived by her three sons, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her kind spirit and kindness to all. The love she shared with her family and friends, whether sharing a meal or a game of cards was the best! She will be buried at Tahoma National Cemetery. A service is being held for immediate family only. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Veteran's group of their choice. Sign Betty's online Guest Book @ www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.