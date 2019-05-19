Betty (Schaan) Nereim



June 15, 1923 ~ May 8, 2019



Betty was born 95 years ago in Silva, ND. Following high school and then business college, mom moved to Seattle where she met and married (47 years) Dinny Nereim.



Betty is survived by her daughters Julie Riddell (Tacoma) and Cherie Nordgren (Kent) along with four grandchildren, Michelle, Jim, Joe and Jenna; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Dinny Nereim, two brothers and six sisters.



Betty was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church for 50 years. Betty was a bookkeeper for various businesses in the Seattle area. After she retired she spent her time gardening, playing bridge, volunteering and baking. Mom and Dad's home was always open to family and friends who were then treated to Mom's fabulous cooking. Her cookies were everyone's favorite! Betty was a woman of strong views, an avid reader and a skilled Farkle and card player, who played to win! Betty may be gone, but she won't be forgotten: she left a little of herself in the hearts of her loved ones.



A memorial mass will be held on Friday, May 31st at 11:00 am at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Tacoma, Wa.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to your local food bank or to St. Francis House in Seattle, serving those in need by providing help with clothing, furniture, food and household items. Mom enjoyed volunteering at St. Francis House. Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019