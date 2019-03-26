|
Bevan Garn Goff
Bevan Goff died peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born June 22, 1942 to Garn and Arlene Goff of Murray, Utah. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy of 56 years and his children Bret and Kelly, Melanie and Rod Manning, Charlyn and Todd Whiting, Tyler and Christina, Annette and Chance Wilton, 17 grandchildren with 1 on the way, and 6 great grandchildren. Siblings, Jean, Wendy and Dave Copus, Charisse and Robert Fuhriman, and Gayla Gregory. Bevan was preceded in death by his parents, Garn and Arlene, brother, Barry, and his brother-in-law Jacob Gregory.
A viewing will be held on Friday morning, March 29th from 10:00-11:00 AM. Services to follow at 11:30 AM at the
Renton Stake Center,
The , 19714 106th Ave. SE, Renton, WA 98055. View full obituary at eycfc.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019