Beverley Jane (MacDonald) Ericson
Beverley Jane MacDonald Ericson died May 9, 2020, at Swedish Hospital in Seattle after suffering a stroke three days earlier. She was 92.
Beve was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Tacoma General Hospital to William Walter "Mac" MacDonald and Annette Louise (Lucy) Bieneck. She was their only child. Beverley attended grade schools in Tacoma, including Annie Wright, and her home was above the restaurant her parents operated near downtown. While Mac was in the Army in Alaska during World War II, Beve and her mother moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, where she graduated from high school.
Beve studied voice and piano for several years during her youth. Beve attended the University of Puget Sound before meeting her future husband, Donald Alan Ericson, while working at the Old National Bank in Spokane. She left university and married Don on Aug. 28, 1948. Beve resumed her studies in the '60s at Whitworth College, where she received a BA in sociology in 1971. Beve and Don raised four children in Spokane before moving to Poulsbo in 1999 to be nearer children and grandchildren. Two years after Don died in 2010, Beve moved to Ballard, near her two oldest sons, who tended to her in her final years.
Beve was a generous woman and a sensitive mother - she was artfully responsive to the physical and emotional pains of her children. She became an avid organic gardener in the 1970s, and she volunteered with the Spokane Symphony, the American Red
Cross and the League of Women Voters. She sang arias from Italian operas and played Bach and Beethoven on the piano. Beve was a gourmet cook, sewed clothes for herself and her children, and was a gracious host. She was fond of this saying: "Don makes the living, and I make the living worth living."
Beve is survived by four children: Bruce of Seattle; Eric of Seattle; Ellen of Guelph, Ontario, Canada; and Kirk of Olympia; She's also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 15 to May 16, 2020