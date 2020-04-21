|
|
Beverly Ann Falk
It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Beverly Ann Falk on January 23, 2020. She was a positive force and made friends with everyone she met. Some will remember the hours of conversation over a cup of coffee with her, some will remember her for her caring patience while helping them to master reading or math, and others will remember her profound kindness, encouragement, and humor.
Beverly was born July 8, 1933 in Seattle to Helen (Bogstad) and Forrest Burke. She grew up in the Seattle area with her brother Bill and soon met her future husband Arnold Falk, who was the best friend of her brother. Beverly graduated from the University of Washington in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in early childhood development studies. Beverly and Arnold had four boys, Karl, Peter, Kris, and Ben. When Arnold passed away in 1975, she began working as a teaching assistant in the Edmonds School District (Sherwood, Evergreen, and Woodway elementary schools). Upon her retirement in 1998, she was able to fully immerse herself in the literature, arts, opera, and political studies that she loved. Her love for lifelong learning profoundly influenced the life of her sons and made for great discussions into the night.
She is survived by her sons, Karl, Kris (wife Kalsang), and Ben (wife Helena). Beverly was interred in a private ceremony at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery on March 3, 2020 along with her husband Arnold, and son Peter. Those wishing to send remembrances are encouraged to donate to the following organizations that were important to her and represent her values: University of Washington Foundation: libraries or English department, DemocracyNow.org, and .
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2020