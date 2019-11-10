|
|
Beverly Ann Hulse Peterson
Born September 16, 1953 in Port Angeles, WA; died November 6, 2019 in Seattle.
Survived by Tighe, her loving husband of 34 years; her children, Cale Peterson (Hayley); and Riley Peterson; and grandchildren, Noah and Ty whom she loved more than anything in the world ... except RV camping, hiking, a good book, saying her rosary every morning, worrying about her kids, baseball, road trips with her husband, and teaching. Above all Beverly's love for education and working with kids was her passion. She had an exquisite career as an educator, teaching not only at the Magnolia Community Center for a number of years, but for quite a few of the Archdiocese of Seattle's Catholic elementary schools; primarily Our Lady of Fatima and St. Anne. Beverly touched too many lives to count and without a doubt will be missed by every one of them.
Funeral Mass will be held Saturday November 16th at 12-Noon at
Our Lady of Fatima Church
3218 W Barrett St, Seattle 98199
Interment at
Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019