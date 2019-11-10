Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann Hulse Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Ann Hulse Peterson Obituary
Beverly Ann Hulse Peterson

Born September 16, 1953 in Port Angeles, WA; died November 6, 2019 in Seattle.

Survived by Tighe, her loving husband of 34 years; her children, Cale Peterson (Hayley); and Riley Peterson; and grandchildren, Noah and Ty whom she loved more than anything in the world ... except RV camping, hiking, a good book, saying her rosary every morning, worrying about her kids, baseball, road trips with her husband, and teaching. Above all Beverly's love for education and working with kids was her passion. She had an exquisite career as an educator, teaching not only at the Magnolia Community Center for a number of years, but for quite a few of the Archdiocese of Seattle's Catholic elementary schools; primarily Our Lady of Fatima and St. Anne. Beverly touched too many lives to count and without a doubt will be missed by every one of them.

Funeral Mass will be held Saturday November 16th at 12-Noon at

Our Lady of Fatima Church

3218 W Barrett St, Seattle 98199

Interment at

Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -