Beverly Ann Tessmer Aasen



In loving memory of Beverly Ann Tessmer Aasen who was born on November 3, 1934 in Columbus, North Dakota and died on April 8, 2019 in Seattle, WA. She came to Seattle from North Dakota in 1942 and graduated from Lincoln High School. She spent 32 years in the deli and meat departments for Safeway and Albertsons. After raising her family in Lake Forest Park, WA she retired to Bothell, WA where she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Beverly was always cheering at sporting events, attending school plays and hosting family dinners. She loved reading, music (especially Elvis), playing cribbage, chocolate and keeping a tidy home. She had an impressive collection of owl figurines and art. She had a kind heart, calm demeanor and love for God that endeared her to everyone. Beverly is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jerry Aasen Sr, her three children, Jerry Jr, Michael and Roxanne, her six grandchildren, her niece, Sandie Tracy, her daughter-in-law, Judy, and many other family members and beloved friends. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019